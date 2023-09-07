DANGBEI X5 Ultra first ALPD®5.0 projector

After the announcement of the ALPD®5.0 specifications (a combined triple laser and triple LED), it was time to know the first adaptations of this new light source in home cinema projectors.

It is Dangbei who opens the ball with his X5 Ultra. A long focal length model that takes up the cubic shape already existing for the Mars and Mars Pro 4k.

I was waiting for the first announcements in the ultra short throw cohort and well I was wrong. The Chinese manufacturer continues its momentum with a device designed to be placed on a table away from the screen (it can also be installed on the ceiling).

The X5 Ultra is therefore equipped with super panchromatic ALPD5.0 laser technology with an advertised brightness of 2500 CVIA. Its DMD chip is a 0.47″ model with 4K emulation by XPR processing. Its wide Gamut should allow it to reach and perhaps exceed the rec.2020 references (I will check all this in its test).

It is spared the phenomenon of speckle and chromatic aberrations which affect certain triple laser projectors.

Dangbei X5 Ultra

As with the Xgimi Horizon Ultra model (tested on this blog), the manufacturer highlights a colorimetry out of the box with a deltaE of less than 1 (I wonder once again to know what deltaE they are referring to).

Dangbei X5 Ultra adopts Ruihua AI Engine to complement XSuper super-resolution technology combined with AI PIXEL algorithm which can intelligently distinguish different kinds of videos, reshape picture quality frame by frame and render details crisper and clearer.

It supports HDR10 + HLG sources. A frame interpolation mode is available on SDR and HDR programs. It does not forget 3D lovers thanks to DLP-Link compatibility.

Dangbei X5 Ultra has a variety of interfaces, equipped with HDMI2.1, HDMI2.0, USB3.0, USB2.0, it provides low latency and smoother gaming experience.

Dangbei X5 Ultra

With its increasingly strong presence in Europe (Dangbei had a stand at the IFA in Berlin this year), I’m willing to bet that a global version is already on the program. It remains to be seen when it will arrive with us and at what price.

