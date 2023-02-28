by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

As a child he witnessed the death of his father, the boss Giuseppe Di Giacomo, assassinated in Palermo in broad daylight nine years ago. He told the investigators of the ambush and briefly described the perpetrator, who shot wildly with his face covered…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Dangerous relations between the son Di Giacomo and the granddaughter of the alleged murderer appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.