Dani Alveš rape details | Sport

Dani Alves will not soon be released from prison after this testimony! The most decorated footballer ever faces more and more evidence against him.

The legendary right back of the Brazilian and Barcelona national team, Dani Alves, has now been in prison for almost four months! He was accused of raping a girl in the nightclub “Saton” in Barcelona, ​​and now the victim has spoken again.

The Brazilian’s request to defend himself on bail has been rejected twice so far, and after these details with which the girl came to the public, it is hard to believe that Alves will soon be released.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who I am?’, and I said no. He told me: ‘My name is Dani. I play bocce in Hospitalet.’ I remember him taking my hand and putting it on his crotch and asking me to leave the club with him. I said no“, said the victim of violence.

She described in detail what happened that fateful night and said that she said no to the world‘s most decorated footballer many times before he assaulted her.

“I was very scared and thought what will happen if he puts something in my drink? What if he does something to my friends? All that went through my head in a very short time. I remember him lifting my dress and asking me to sit on his p*nis. I remember telling him: ‘I can’t. I can’t, I want to go, I want to go!’, and then he started telling me various things. When he later threw me to the ground, I was in shock and didn’t know what to do“, she said.

Alves insists that the relationship was consensual and continues to maintain his innocence. In the meantime, the Brazilian was left by his wife, and because of the crime he committed, he could remain in prison for up to 12 years.

