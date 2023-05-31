Home » Dani Alveš rape details | Sport
World

Dani Alveš rape details | Sport

by admin
Dani Alveš rape details | Sport

Dani Alves will not soon be released from prison after this testimony! The most decorated footballer ever faces more and more evidence against him.

Source: Profimedia

The legendary right back of the Brazilian and Barcelona national team, Dani Alves, has now been in prison for almost four months! He was accused of raping a girl in the nightclub “Saton” in Barcelona, ​​and now the victim has spoken again.

The Brazilian’s request to defend himself on bail has been rejected twice so far, and after these details with which the girl came to the public, it is hard to believe that Alves will soon be released.

He came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who I am?’, and I said no. He told me: ‘My name is Dani. I play bocce in Hospitalet.’ I remember him taking my hand and putting it on his crotch and asking me to leave the club with him. I said no“, said the victim of violence.

She described in detail what happened that fateful night and said that she said no to the world‘s most decorated footballer many times before he assaulted her.

I was very scared and thought what will happen if he puts something in my drink? What if he does something to my friends? All that went through my head in a very short time. I remember him lifting my dress and asking me to sit on his p*nis. I remember telling him: ‘I can’t. I can’t, I want to go, I want to go!’, and then he started telling me various things. When he later threw me to the ground, I was in shock and didn’t know what to do“, she said.

See also  More than a dozen financial institutions predict U.S. economic recession this year Economists: The main culprit is the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes – yqqlm

Alves insists that the relationship was consensual and continues to maintain his innocence. In the meantime, the Brazilian was left by his wife, and because of the crime he committed, he could remain in prison for up to 12 years.

(WORLD)

You may also like

The Australian group Wolfmother performs again in Spain

Some ideas for holidays by train in Europe

Sweden in NATO, Stoltenberg: “Membership possible as early...

Pyongyang launches a military satellite that ends up...

Private party in an official residence: the son...

A reshuffle is looming in the Region, FdI...

Congress races against time to speed up vote...

Two days of fire for iliadLAND, the iliad...

Weather forecast for May 31, 2023 | weather...

The drone attack on Moscow

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy