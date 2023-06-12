Dani Alves remains in prison Sports

The request of the famous Brazilian was rejected.

Source: Profimedia

A Spanish court today rejected another request from a Brazilian soccer star, Denmark Alveša, to be released on bail while the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him continues. The judge concluded that there was a risk of flight and that Alves should remain in custody.

Alves was arrested in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30 last year. He vigorously denies the allegations.

The judge denied the bail application after carefully considering all the evidence and testimony. No trial date has been set at this time.

Alves’ lawyers tried to challenge the alleged victim’s testimony by showing videos showing Alves and the victim flirting with each other. However, the court clearly pointed out that flirting cannot “in any way justify a possible sexual attack”.

The Brazilian has expressed his willingness to accept any measures imposed by the court, including surrendering his passport and wearing a tracking device, if he is released on bail.

The maximum prison sentence for rape under Spanish law is 15 years.

Alves, who won 42 trophies in his career, is considered the most trophy-winning footballer in history.

