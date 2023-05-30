Đani honors the waiters Fun

Folker Radiša Trajković Đani recently married his son Marko

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

Judging by the videos published on social networks, Giani also made money when he sang at his son’s wedding, and now a new video surfaced in which it was revealed how he treated the waiters who served 500 guests throughout the day.

In the video taken at the end of the wedding, you can see a folker with waiters standing around it, and a stack of 50 euro bills. Giani approached each of them and gave him a banknote, which was not liked by the followers who wrote in the comments “he broke himself”. “It’s giving them sic, it’s still being filmed,” was just one of the comments. Watch the clip:

