A man who has never won a trophy in his life hoped that he would be able to win the cup on the first day in the jersey of the Bavarian giants. However, that did not happen, and the main “culprit” for that is three-time scorer Dani Olmo.

The news of the day not only in Germany, but also in all of Europe, is Harry Kane’s arrival at Bayern Munich, but the first day in the jersey of the Bavarian giant decided to spoil it for him Daniel Olmo! And in what way – with a HAT-TRICK!

Last year, Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 5:3 in a phenomenal match of the German Super Cup. and then Olmo excelled but his team was left without a trophy. Tonight came revenge that couldn’t have been sweeter.

BAYERN MUNICH – RB LEIPZIG 0:3 (0:2)

/Elm 3, 44, 68 pen/

Kane came from Tottenham to Bayern Munich, the club did everything to register him for tonight’s match at the Allianz Arena. The Englishman sat on the bench for an hour, then entered the game, but in the end he could only congratulate the better.

A footballer who has not won a single trophy in his career, he hoped that he could reach the trophy on the first day in the most trophy-winning German team, played the last half hour, but the first attempt to lift the trophy was not successful.

Although the Bavarians, as the current champions, were clear favorites, as expected they exerted pressure towards the rival’s goal and had much more possession, the team from Leipzig played tactically brilliantly, shocking them at the beginning and end of the first half, when they scored two goals just Dani Olmo. Even then it was clear that the host did not write well.

First, in the 3rd minute after the break, the defense of the Bavarians intervened poorly, and the Spanish international did not fail to put one rebound into Sven Ulreich’s net.

Huge pressure followed, the visitors were practically “pushed” into their own penalty area, but Thomas Tuchel’s team could not score a goal. And then, before going to the break, another ball ended up in the net of the current champion of Germany. This time Olmo showed his magnificent talent, strolled through the rival’s defense and checked Ulreich for the second time tonight.

Tuchel reacted immediately at the start of the second half, made a triple substitution, but the entry of Kim, Koman and Mazraui did not bring a significant change in the game. Then, just three minutes after Kane’s entry into the game – a new shock – a penalty for the visitors, after Mazraui’s handball!

The former player of Dinamo Zagreb took the responsibility and completed the hat-trick from the “chalk”!

The last three German Super Cups were won by Bayern Munich by scoring 11 goals (3:2 and 3:1 against Borussia Dortmund and 5:3 in the aforementioned match against RB Leipzig), but tonight he did not look like himself.

The masterful performance of the guests from Saxony brought them their first trophy in the German Supercup, from the second attempt.

