Dani Rudz debuts on the runway at SPFW N55 – MONDO MODA

The specialist in fashion, plus size business and body diversity, @danirudz, debuts at SPFW N55 as a special guest of Silvério Brand. For eight years, she has been working on the development of plus size fashion collections for several brands, having even walked three times at Casa dos Criadores. On her social networks, she addresses topics such as fashion, beauty and empowerment, enabling other women to be inspired by her trajectory and be whoever they want to be.

“The presence of a ‘bigger’ fat woman on the most important catwalk of Brazilian fashion is essential. The few brands that flirt with body diversity in this period, have a preference for curvy size bodies, ranging from sizes 44 to 48. Having a woman like me, black and with a mannequin over 52 on the catwalk, prints real diversity, without prejudice and presenting fashion as it should be, diverse, inclusive and capable of generating belonging. It is possible for a fat woman to talk about fashion and be a fashionista”, comments Dani Rudz.

Stylist Rafael Silvério has always worked with looks for all body sizes in his bespoke collections and, this season, he decided to bring this communication to his catwalk. The look that will be paraded by Dani is a creation by the stylist with technical guidance from the influencer herself.

The Silvério Brand fashion show will take place next Saturday (27th) at 11 am at Senac Lapa Faustolo.