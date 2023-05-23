Daniel Komlan Agbenonwossi: “Until the Ouidah Biennial, I thought I knew the religion my grandfather practiced” ~ Mondoblog

The Ouidah Biennale, which took place over the weekend of August 14, 2022, was much more than a simple cultural event. For Daniel Komlan, it was an experience of profound rediscovery of voodoo, of its historical and cultural implications.

Daniel Komlan Agbenonwossi shares a personal connection with voodoo through his maternal grandfather, an avid practitioner and voodoo percussionist. However, it is on the occasion of the Biennale of Ouidah, that the monblogger reconnects with this culture deeply rooted in the Beninese landscape.

© Daniel Komlan Mondoblog audio – Daniel Komlan Agbenonwossi on the Biennale of Ouidah If you want to read the original text or listen to the audio Mondoblog, go to the links below:

A spiritual and cultural connection

While waiting for the Biennale of Ouidah, Daniel, with a limited and stereotypical view of voodoo, thought he already knew his grandfather’s religion. He now admits his perceptions were simplistic, saying: “ For me, voodoo came down to a traditional African religion vector of good morals and values, no more, no less. »

However, a decisive meeting with Emmanuel, a Haitian overflowing with joy and emotion, profoundly changed perceptions of Daniel. He realized that voodoo goes far beyond his preconceptions: “ In the footsteps of its ancestors, today in search of the last pieces of the puzzle of its origins, the Biennale of Ouidah is a good excuse. »

According to Philippe Charlier, eminent voodoo specialist and author of the book ” Voodoo: man, nature and the gods“, this ancestral practice transcends the borders of simple traditional African religion. It represents a deep spiritual and cultural bond between Africans on the continent and Afro-descendants scattered throughout the world: “ Voodoo is much more than just a religion, it is a living cultural heritage that nourishes the identity and beliefs of African and Afro-descendant communities.. »

The value of passing on

The Biennale de Ouidah is transformed into a real research and analysis laboratory to answer the questions of the descendants of voodoo initiates. This gathering makes it possible to reconstitute the scattered pieces of history and to revisit worship practices, thus updating them for the present generations. For Daniel, the biennial goes far beyond its values: “It’s a wealth of information about our history. It is a bridge between us, the Africans of the continent, and our Afro-descendant brothers.. »

Benin: Ouidah voodoo festival attracts Afro-descendants • FRANCE 24

Séverine Peyron dit Thouard