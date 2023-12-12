Daniel Ortega accuses the owner of Miss Universe Nicaragua of “conspiracy”

Nicaraguan Police Accuse Miss Universe Franchise Owners of “Treason” and “Conspiracy”

Nicaraguan police have made serious accusations against the owners of the Miss Universe franchise in the country, following the victory of Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios in the pageant. According to the police, the owner, Karen Celebertti, her husband Martín Argüello Leiva, and son Bernardo Martín Argüello Celebertti, have been accused of “treason,” “conspiracy,” and other crimes.

The police statement, released in official media, claims that the franchise owners actively participated in the actions of the failed coup attempt in 2018, which was allegedly orchestrated by international agencies and foreign missions. The police also accused the franchise owners of remaining in communication with exponents of treason and preparing to use their platforms and spaces in a conspiracy financed by foreign agents.

The police claim to have evidence of these accusations, stating, “All of the above is recorded in the telephone and technological memories found in the possession of the aforementioned characters.”

The Miss Universe organization has asked the Nicaraguan government to ensure the safety of those affiliated with the local contest after Palacios’ victory prompted massive celebrations and demonstrations in the streets, which had not been seen since protests were banned in 2018. The anti-government protests in 2018 resulted in more than 300 deaths, according to the UN.

Despite the celebrations, Vice President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, accused the opposition of exploiting Palacios’ victory and attempting to turn it into a “destructive coup.”

It is reported that the husband of franchise owner Karen Celebertti, Martín Argüello, has been detained and held incommunicado, along with his son, although the government has not confirmed this. The police have stated that detained and fugitive persons must serve sentences as specified by Nicaraguan laws. The Miss Universe organization also expressed concern about the safety of those affiliated with the local contest in light of the accusations against the franchise owners.