The wizard from the hit series “Harry Potter” announced on social networks that he will soon become a father

British actor Daniel Radcliffe (33), best known for his role as Harry Potter in the hit series, announced the happy news that he and his partner, Erin Dark (38), are expecting their first child.

A few days ago, the paparazzi took a picture of the couple on the street, and on that occasion took a picture of the actress’ stomach, after which Radcliffe decided to use those pictures to announce the arrival of the heir on Instagram.

Radcliffe and Erin have been together for more than ten years, and they met on the set of the movie “Kill you darling” where they had a couple of romantic scenes. “I remember thinking how interesting it would be to show the kids the moment when I realized I wasn’t acting at all and that I was in love.”

His chosen one, Erin, has so far starred in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Good Girls Revolt” and “Still Alice,” which was nominated for an Oscar.

