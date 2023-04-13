Home World Daniel Urresti, Peru’s former interior minister, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a journalist in 1988
Daniel Urresti, Peru's former interior minister, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a journalist in 1988

Daniel Urresti, Peru's former interior minister, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a journalist in 1988

Daniel Urresti, Minister of the Interior of Peru between 2014 and 2015, was convicted to 12 years in prison for the murder of journalist Hugo Bustíos in 1988. At the material time Urresti worked in the army and was involved in intelligence.

On November 24 of that year Hugo Bustíos, who worked for the magazine Faces, had left for the small town of Erapata, in the southwest of the country, to investigate the killing of a farmer and his son. Bustíos suspected that some members of the army had been responsible, who in that area at the time were carrying out a violent repression against the Maoist-inspired terrorist movement “Sendero Luminoso”. While he was on the road to Erapata together with his colleague Eduardo Rojas, he was attacked in an ambush by some soldiers in civilian clothes: he was first wounded with gunshots and then killed after an explosive was placed on his body. Rojas managed to escape and save himself.

In 2007, the commander of the local military base, Victor La Vera Hernández, was sentenced as instigator of the murder, who after being released from prison in 2011 indicated Urresti as one of the material executors. Urresti was tried for the first time and acquitted in 2018, but in 2019 the Supreme Court ordered a new trial arguing that the judges had not adequately evaluated some evidence and testimony against the former minister.

