Daniela Crudu is one of the first stars from the local showbiz area to admit that she created an account on the OnlyFans platform, known especially for its adult content. To be able to access Cruduța’s account, the curious must pay 20 dollars a month.

To ignite their imagination, Daniela Crudu offered, for free on Instagram, several photos that can also be found on the OnlyFans account. And the snapshots are downright “incendiary”!

Daniela Crudu temporarily moved to Sweden, where her sister, Ana, lives. The two help each other with the pictures and videos they post on OnlyFans, a popular platform for adults that they both operate.

“Hey, I’m Daniela.

– Private content

– Private chats

– Custom pictures and videos

– Daily posts

– And more

You can send me private messages and remember that I answer all messages personally, and messages with money arrive in my chat box as a priority, so that I can answer you faster”, reads the description posted by Daniela Crudu on her account by OnlyFans, and the link to it is also in her Instagram description.

“I’m at my sister’s in Sweden. I’m going to stay here for a while, because he helps me with the pictures, with the filming, with all that. She does them to me and I do them to her and I sit quietly here, I don’t stress, no one judges me. So what’s up here… they have no business. God forbid. They’re not that well-groomed (no – men in Sweden) and they don’t value clothes, that stuff. They are not my type. Cool like this… The Swedish millionaires are cooler, the Romanian millionaires from Herăstrău are even better”, Daniela Crudu told cancan.ro.

