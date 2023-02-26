Tamara Pisnoli, the former wife of Daniele De Rossi, must go to prison for a crime almost ten years ago!

Source: Profimedia

A big scandal is shaking Italy, as she is the ex-wife of the legendary Italian representative and former captain of Roma by Daniele De Rossi Tamara Pisnoli sentenced to seven years and two months in prison for kidnapping, torture and extortion!

According to the investigation Tamara Pisnoli who has not been married to De Rossi since 2009, along with eight other accomplices kidnapped the Italian businessman in 2014. Then they tortured and extorted him, in order to take it from him in the end 340.000 evra!

The businessman met Tamara Pisnoli, and then her friends beat him, took his money, stole his expensive “Rolex” watch and finally threw him out on the street!

“We are waiting for the reasons for the punishment, we will file an appeal“, announced the lawyers of the accused, and Pisnoli herself pointed out that she was very surprised by the verdict. “I’m surprised, it’s a story from 10 years ago that started with a fraud against me due to wrong acquaintances that disappeared in my life for years, I hope my goodwill will be established“, said Tamara Pisnoli.

Unfortunately, some of the witnesses heard about her the fight that broke out between the Italian beauty and the businessman she was in the company of.

“Do you know how long it takes me to kill a man? Nothing, I will only give 10,000 euros to an AlbanianTamara allegedly shouted just before her friends attacked the robbed and beaten businessman.