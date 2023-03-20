11
AND Danielle Madam5 times winner of the Italian youth championships in the shot put, the new face of the latest TIM commercial.
At the center of the advertising is TIM’s 5G, which allows you to discover and experience all the power and speed of the latest generation mobile network.
The campaign, launched last year with many different protagonists, once again places the emphasis on the connections that overcome distances and differences between people.
The TV spot
The story of Danielle Madam weaving a that of Matteo Berrettiniadds to the story begun with Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana and continued with Bobo Vieri, Costanza Caracciolo, Federica Pellegrini and Marcell Jacobs.
All faces that best express the values of diversity, inclusion and the importance of being in connection with others to carry out ever more ambitious projects.
Accompanied by Måneskin’s new hit ‘Gossip’, the 30” and 15” spot is being broadcast on the main national TVs and includes an important multi-media campaign.
CREDITS
- Production company: Cattleya
- General Manager & Executive Producer: Martino Benvenuti
- Director: Giacomo Boeri
- Director of photography: Emanuele Zarlenga
- Video post production: Artifice Post
- Agency: Havas Milano
