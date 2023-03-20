AND Danielle Madam 5 times winner of the Italian youth championships in the shot put, the new face of the latest TIM commercial.

At the center of the advertising is TIM’s 5G, which allows you to discover and experience all the power and speed of the latest generation mobile network.

The campaign, launched last year with many different protagonists, once again places the emphasis on the connections that overcome distances and differences between people.

The TV spot

The story of Danielle Madam weaving a that of Matteo Berrettini adds to the story begun with Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana and continued with Bobo Vieri, Costanza Caracciolo, Federica Pellegrini and Marcell Jacobs.

All faces that best express the values ​​of diversity, inclusion and the importance of being in connection with others to carry out ever more ambitious projects.

Accompanied by Måneskin’s new hit ‘Gossip’, the 30” and 15” spot is being broadcast on the main national TVs and includes an important multi-media campaign.

CREDITS

Production company: Cattleya

General Manager & Executive Producer: Martino Benvenuti

Director: Giacomo Boeri

Director of photography: Emanuele Zarlenga

Video post production: Artifice Post

Agency: Havas Milano