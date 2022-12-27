He spent every Christmas in the hospital until this year. Daniel McAvoy is a three-year-old English boy who has so far spent his entire life between wards: born in the spring of 2019, a few weeks later he was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, a genetic disease that it affects only one person in a million. His parents didn’t think he could survive. Instead, little Daniel made it and this year was the most special Christmas of all: he was finally able to go home to Great Britain and spend the holidays together with his mother Georgie, 32, his father Andrew , 39, and sister Holly, 6.

Daniel’s mom’s Facebook post

As the newspaper says The MirrorDaniel was only three weeks old when he was first hospitalized after his parents found traces of blood in his diaper. He spent 11 days in intensive care battling sepsis, his mum and dad had him baptized while he lay in his hospital bed.

Over time, further tests showed that the number of platelets in his blood had decreased: he was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, a genetic disease that affects only one in a million people. No one believed he would survive.

A Daniel Christmas at Great Ormond Street Hospital

In March 2020, the little one should have undergone his first bone marrow transplant, which was postponed due to the pandemic. He underwent surgery in June but rejected the donor cells. Fortunately, another was found who gave him a new life and fulfilled all his wishes: after years in the hospital, birthdays and holidays spent in the ward, Daniel was able to go home and spent his first Christmas in the arms of his family.

“This Christmas is incredibly special for us. We started decorating the house in November, we couldn’t wait. Daniel was so excited,” his mother told the British newspaper. «It’s not about what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around that matters – continued the woman, unable to hide her emotion -. Without Daniel’s donor and wonderful doctors and nurses, he wouldn’t be here today. We can never thank them enough.”