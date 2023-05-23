Danijela Dimitrovska boyfriend | Entertainment

After the collapse of her marriage with Ognjen Amidžić, Danijela Dimitrovska is enjoying love again, and as reported by local media, the model is in love with an athlete.

He is, as “Story” writes, six years younger than herand they did not want their relationship to be public yet, however, their frequent appearances in Belgrade restaurants started rumors that they were together.

“After the divorce, Daniela was not interested in men and relationships, she decided to be alone for a while. That was the case until her friends introduced her to Jevrem. The fact that he is young, handsome and charming is not so important, although such a man does not may not be immediately noticeable, however, what intrigued Daniela about him were the incredible manners, upbringing, tenderness and respect with which he addressed her… After several weeks of correspondence since the meeting, they realized that their emotions had worked and that it was crazy to resist them,” the source told the aforementioned magazine.

As stated, love lasts about six months. At first they hid the fact that they were together, but after a while they started going out to Belgrade restaurants, so the news about the new couple was already spread around the capital.

By the way, Danijela Dimitrovska’s new boyfriend was successful in sports, and now he has a private business. As stated, the two recently went on their first trip together, in Athens. Danijela did not publish photos during that period, probably with the desire to keep her relationship a little longer secret, and recently she spoke publicly for the first time about Ognjen Amidžić and his 17-year-younger girlfriend.

