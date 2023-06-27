Home » Danijela Dimitrovska is enjoying herself without her boyfriend in Mykonos | Entertainment
Danijela Dimitrovska traveled to a luxurious destination from where she announced herself on the networks and showed her followers how she enjoys unreal scenes.

She traveled to Greece to Mykonos, a she stayed in a hotel where for two nights you need to allocate around 1,000 euros. On this journey, she combined the beautiful and the useful, and her new one she left her boyfriend Jevrem Kosnić at home in Belgrade.

Danijela Dimitrovska For several days now, she has been enjoying the fashionable Greek resort of Mykonos with her friends, from where she posted on Instagram, showed the unreal landscapes and revealed how much she enjoys them. However, we can see that Danijela is not wasting time photos of a model hugging a mysterious man.

Judging by the photos, it can be seen that she is very happy and smiling. According to reports, the boy in the photo is one of her friends, so there is no question that it is a scam. The Jew, therefore, can be at peace.

