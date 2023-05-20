Danijela Martinović prayer | Entertainment

Singer Danijela Martinović recalled a performance attended by no one except members of the bar’s staff

Source: Instagram/danijelamartinovicofficial

Danijela Martinović, the former partner of singer Petar Graš with whom she spent 24 years, was a guest on a Croatian radio show where she revealed that she is “an absolute record holder on the Croatian entertainment scene”.

Danijela admitted that on one occasion it happened that she did not sell a single ticket for a performance, which, as far as she knows, has not happened to any of her colleagues or colleagues.

“There was a disco club nearby, I think it was Siska, where I had an absolute record zero ticket sales. I would never change it, because it was all that time, how strange it all was, and a few months after that, things like ‘I’m calling you’, ‘I’m doing well, I’m doing well in life’, ‘What am I , what are you’, after that everything really started rolling,” Danijela revealed in the “Special Happy Show”.

The presenter was interested in what she did then and whether she went on stage.

“No, they were just waiters. I went home when we saw that no one would come, but I must say that I had no stress, no fear, no uncertainty. Later we even joked about it and came up with a lesson – you should never give up in life, absolutely never“, said Danijela

(WORLD, Jutarnji.hr)