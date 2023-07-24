Danijela Martinović spends her summer in a tent | Fun

Croatian singer Danijela Martinović published an unusual picture from her summer vacation

In the midst of the season of vacations or performances scheduled on the coast with a “free day” to pose in the pool, the singers constantly post pictures and videos on Instagram to show their followers “the paradise they are in”.

The singer Danijela Martinović did the same, but her understanding of rest is different from most of her colleagues from the variety show. She posted a picture of the tent she pitched on the beach, and then the way she makes her first morning coffee.



Croatian media reports that her new partner is probably Josip Plavić, a criminal inspector whom she met when she filed a report for identity theft on the Internet.

“The case was quickly solved, and then our story began to develop. It all started with an unplanned phone call, which obviously had to happen. When we met, we spent a lot of time talking and slowly we began to notice that we share the same values, views on life and the world around us, even some dreams,” Danijela recently told the Croatian Gloria.

