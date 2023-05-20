Danil Medvedev danced after the victory in Rome video recording | Sport

The Russian tennis player made it to the finals in Rome, and after the victory he danced on the court.

Izvor: Twitter/TennisTV/printscreen

One of the best tennis players in the world once again showed what a spectacle he can make. Danil Medvedev defeated Sasha Zverev (75:, 7:5) in the semi-finals of the Masters in Rome, and then delighted the home crowd – in fact, he answered the German tennis player who “snapped” after eliminating him from the tournament in Cincinnati last season. The Russian did not forget that, so he added salt to the wound of his greatest tennis enemy with his unskilled dance moves.

Relations between Zverev and Medvedev have not been great for years – they further worsened in Monte Carlo, and Danil patiently waited for his chance. Although he doesn’t like clay, Sasha’s favorite surface, in a match that was interrupted by rain, he managed to win and reach the final. And then, the spectacle. Check out how he played after he won:

“I did it once at the US Open and it became popular. I love how it looks. It’s like when you’re completely drunk in a club! When you’re dancing, and I have a lot of friends like that, you think you’re the God of the dance floor. When they show you afterwards shot, you know it wasn’t good. I don’t know how it looked to others, but I’m glad to be in the final of a big tournament on clay,” Medvedev said after the match.

Danil, it was great! Completely in the style of a Russian tennis player, without too much concern whether anyone will like him or whether the audience in Rome even wants to see him dance. After all, we are used to him doing only the things he wants, so there may be more moments like this in the future.