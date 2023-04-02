Danil Medvedev won Miami

Russian tennis player Danil Medvedev he triumphed on Sunday at the Masters tournament in Miami by winning against the Italian Yannick Sinner with 2:0 (7:5; 6:3). Victory in Miami is Medvedev’s 19th career ATP title, sixth Masters 1000 series and fourth title in this year’s tournaments, after triumphs in Dubai, Doha and Rotterdam. Twenty-seven-year-old Medvedev recently lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Indian Wells, who lost the top spot in the ATP list to Novak Djokovic after losing to Janik Siner in the semifinals in Miami.

Janik Siner, who is also called “The new Novak Djokovic“, he won the semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz and enabled the Serb to win on Monday return to the first place of the ATP list. However, he failed to do more than that in Florida.

Novak Djokovic could not perform in Florida this year because he did not have the right to come to America unvaccinated. He is the six-time champion of that prestigious tournament, and he won the last title in 2016, after which Federer (twice), Isner, Hurkac, Alcaraz triumphed… Nole last played in Miami back in 2018, when he lost to Benoit Pera in the first match, in two sets and did not return after that.

What is pleasing is the announcement that Novak will still play at the US Open this year, which he also missed last year because unvaccinated people could not enter the US. According to the latest announcements, Nole will be able to play at both the US Open and Cincinnati, because the American media also wrote about the fact that said ban lifted.

