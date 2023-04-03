Medvedev’s victory over Siner in the final of the tournament in Miami was the sixth in as many duels.

Source: Profimedia

Russian tennis player Danil Medvedev won the Masters in Miami this evening, after defeating the 11th player in the world, Italian Janik Siner, in the final after two sets, 7:5, 6:3.

The fifth tennis player in the world won after one hour and 34 minutes and won the first trophy at the Masters in Miami. He also achieved his sixth victory in the sixth duel against Siner.

Medvedev broke in the fifth game and led 3:2, and Siner immediately returned the break and equalized. After that, the tennis players won games on their serves until the 12th, when Medvedev again took away the opponent’s serve and won the first set.

The Russian tennis player took the lead in the third set with 2:0 and 4:1, kept the advantage of the break until the end and won the fourth ATP title this year. In addition to Miami, he triumphed in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

Medvedev achieved his 24th victory in the last 25 matches, and his only defeat was against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in last week’s Indian Wells final.

From Monday, Medvedev will be the fourth tennis player in the world, and Siner will climb to ninth place.