Danilo ANđušić ready to replace Kevin Panter | Sport

Experienced Partizan defender Danilo Andušić is ready to replace Partizan’s best player this season on Tuesday.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

On Tuesday from 20:30, Partizan will play with Real Madrid in the “Belgrade Arena”, but there will be no captain in that match Kevin Panther. However, there is Željko Obradović a man who is ready to change him! Danilo Anđušić is among the most experienced in this team, and in addition, he is also perhaps the best shooter. Now, before the match, he pointed out that his team has an advantage of 2:0, but that this is not an excuse for a weaker game.

“We have a 2-0 advantage and it’s a nice opportunity for us, but we mustn’t let that relax us. We have to have an attitude as if we are in the red and that will help us to win. A difficult match awaits us, because they have 18 top players. It won’t be easy and they won’t come to Belgrade with a white flag, but they want to return the match to Madrid”said Danilo Andjusic.

Real will be without Gershon Jabusele and Gabriel Dek, who are suspended, but Partizan will certainly have more problems because they will be without the captain of Panthers and the best player this season, Matias Lessor. Alen Smailagić, Zek Ledej and Balša Koprivica will try to solve it from under the basket, and from the outside – Danilo Andđušić!

“I’m ready to fill Kevin Panter’s shoes, if I wasn’t I wouldn’t be here. It will be difficult without Panther and Lesor, they pull us and give what they give throughout the season. We must not think about it“, finished Danilo Anđušić after the black and white training.

Dante Exum, an Australian who was injured in a fight in the previous match, was also at that training. The Spaniards do not believe in that injury, and Partizan fans hope that it will be repaired enough for Exum’s Željko Obradović to get some minutes on Tuesday.

(WORLD)