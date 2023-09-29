Danilo Medina Appeals for Gratitude Votes for Abel Martínez

Former President Danilo Medina Urges Gratitude Voters to Support Abel Martínez

Former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, has appealed to voters to show their gratitude towards the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) by supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Abel Martínez. Speaking at a proselytizing activity in the Las Gordas community, Medina referred to himself as a “collector” and asked attendees to vote for the PLD in the upcoming mayoral, deputy, senator, and presidential elections.

Medina emphasized the importance of recognizing the PLD’s contributions during his time as president, saying, “Today I come to collect, I come as a collector. I want that gratitude that you have towards the PLD to be paid to us in February and May, by voting for the mayors in February and by voting in May for the candidates for deputies and senators and especially for comrade Abel Martínez who will be the next president of the Dominican Republic.”

During his speech, Medina also highlighted his own presidential tenure as a model for other leaders, stating, “We were the model that everyone wanted to imitate, in Latin America, for example. All the presidents who won elections before assuming power came to me, so that I could tell them what was the miracle that had been done in the Dominican Republic. That miracle returns, colleagues, and it is in your hands that it returns…”

The former president also acknowledged the presence of former deputy Pedro D’Oleo, a well-known rancher from the region, whom he presented as the next Senator of the province María Trinidad Sánchez.

The event in Las Gordas was attended by various community members, including Julio César de la Cruz, the director of Las Gordas, and representatives from organizations such as the oregano producers, the Fishermen’s Cooperative, and the Boba Fishermen’s Association.

In closing, Danilo Medina urged voters to support Abel Martínez and the PLD, emphasizing the party’s legacy of progress and calling on voters to continue this path in the upcoming elections.

