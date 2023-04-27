Danilo Pantić’s statement after the 170th derby Partizan Zvezda | Sports

Danilo Pantić answered questions from the media after the draw in the derby in Humska.

Without a winner in Humska, the 170th eternal derby between Partizan and Crvena zvezda ended with zero on the scoreboard. Neither of them managed to score a goal and win. After the match, he stopped in front of the press Danilo Pantić who shared his impressions. He did not agree with the media representatives and believes that there could have been a lot of goals.

He is also aware that the black and whites needed a victory in the fight for second place, which leads to the Champions League qualification. “Impressions are divided, there were a lot of chances on both sides as far as I saw off, a lot of lost balls, transitions, in the end it remains regrettable that there were no goals, it could have been 2:2 or 3:3 or it could have gone to one side or the other. The real result is a draw, we are not satisfied with that, because we wanted to win. We didn’t succeed,” Pantić began.

The stands were empty, which is something no one is used to when it comes to a duel between the two biggest Serbian teams. “Not even like a real derby. Nothing can replace a full stadium and audience, everyone plays football because of the fans, the audience can always be an advantage. This time it was like that, I hope that the next one will be in front of full stands.”

Partizan scored its last goal on April 5 against Vojvodina, since then it has lost two matches against Čukaricki on Banovo Brdo (both 1:0) and a draw with the red and whites. “Borjan saved Nath’s and Jovic’s shots. You can see our lack of self-confidence. We were better against Čuka, unfortunately conceding a goal. We will work on it, I hope this will mean something for us going forward, we have to win everything until the end.”

He hopes that the team will react and start winning in the remaining five matches. “These guys have been working hard since the beginning of the season, I hope they will come back to us, we are at our maximum in training, we enter every match as if it were our last. We try to bring the situation in the club closer to foreigners, that we all have to give everything, football knowledge is not enough, commitment and struggle are also necessary“, Pantić concluded.