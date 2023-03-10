Home World Danish public broadcaster advises staff not to use TikTok – BBC News
  • Joe Tidy
  • Network affairs special correspondent

image source,Reuters

Denmark’s public broadcaster is advising employees not to use TikTok on work phones due to safety concerns.

The Danish broadcaster (DR) said it made the decision following a security review and warning from the Danish Center for Cyber ​​Security.

Journalists who need to use the app for data-gathering must now apply for permission to use a dedicated device that employees call a “TikTok phone.”

The Danish Broadcasting Corporation is the first news organization to issue such guidance.

