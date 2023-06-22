Dante Exum becomes a father, he found out at the Partizan Zvezda match in the final of the ABA League Sports

The Partizan basketball player will remember this night forever.

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Partizan’s ace Dante Exum became the champion of the ABA league with the black and whites, and then he found out on the field from his wife that he was going to become a father! She came into the hall with the ultrasound pictures ready that she planned to show him tonight and she did it while he was celebrating the title with his teammates. The Australian had a great season in Partizan and for this moment and this night, he will surely remember it forever.

The Australian, who at one time was even the fifth “pick” of the NBA draft in 2014, was a member of Utah and Cleveland for years, a great career was predicted for him, and then he started all over again in Europe in the summer of 2021, and it turned out to be a great move. He came to Partizan from Barcelona at the invitation of Željko Obradović and made the right decision, because he was one of the best players in black and white. .

During the previous months, his father was also happy to come to Belgrade and cheer his son live, and after this gesture by his wife, the capital of Serbia will surely remain a fond memory for him, no matter how long he stays at Partizan. Željko Obradović spoke about what fate awaits the current black and white team at the press conference after the derby.

