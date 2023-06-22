dante exum becomes a father | Sport

The Partizan basketball player will remember this night forever.

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

She came into the hall with the ultrasound pictures ready that she planned to show him tonight and she did it while he was celebrating the title with his teammates.

Ekzum had a great season in Partizan and for this moment and this night he will surely remember it forever.

The Australian, who at one time was even the fifth “pick” of the NBA draft in 2014, was a member of Utah and Cleveland for years, a great career was predicted for him, and then he started all over again in Europe in the summer of 2021, and it turned out to be a great move. He came to Partizan from Barcelona at the invitation of Željko Obradović and made the right decision, because he was one of the best players in black and white. He scored 13.2 points in the Euroleague, and 11.4 in the ABA League and ended it with the first championship cup in his career.

During the previous months, his father was also happy to come to Belgrade and cheer his son live, and after this gesture by his wife, he will surely have a fond memory of the capital of Serbia, no matter how long he stays at Partizan. And about what fate awaits the current black and white team, Željko Obradović spoke at the press conference after the derby.

