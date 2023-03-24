The Australian basketball player delighted the Undertaker again, just as they delighted him.

Partizan’s ace Dante Exum marked the victory against Olympiakos with a phenomenal dunk, and the game will not be remembered only for the triumph and that move, but also because his father was in the hall for the first time. Exum senior’s name is Cecil, he is 60 years old and he was also a basketball player, and during his student days at North Carolina College he was a teammate of Michael Jordan. It is known that college basketball is also known for stormy atmospheres, but did he experience something similar to what the Undertaker staged on Friday?

“I will definitely ask him about that, this was his first match for Partizan,” laughed Exum after the match. “He was in the gym, he was jumping… He will stay there next Sunday, he will go to Barcelona and Real Madrid,” the Australian added.

Of course, there was the inevitable question about the miracle dunk by Joel Bolombo. “I just thought I should go jump and dunk. I played against him, I know he wanted to block me, but I had to go hard for that dunk”.

Exum was delighted with what he experienced and how it ended, and he was delighted with how it all began – with Grobar’s spectacular choreography across the entire stand. “That’s my favorite part of the game, I try to stay focused but I get goosebumps when I hear it and see it. It’s unbelievable,” said one of the best players in black and white. Watch his dunk:

