Dante Exum leaves Partizan and moves to Panathinaikos Sport

The Greek media announce the resounding transfer of Partizan players. “He is the first option for that position,” they explain.

Source: MN Press

“Dante Exum is the first target of Panathinaikos for the position of playmaker,” announced “SDNA” journalist Tolis Kotijas. And that announcement confirms the high ambitions of the “greens” from Athens, who will surely have a powerful team under the leadership of a Turkish expert, a two-time Euroleague champion with Efes. Exum arrived last summer from Barcelona and made a great impression in black and white. He has been one of the most important players in “Žoc’s” team since the start of the season.

“The transfer window for high-ranking names in Europe has not started yet, but there will be very serious changes and it is certain that we will have a team that will aim for the Final Four of the Euroleague and the title of European champion,” said Ataman to the Turkish media after winning the title with Efes.

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about the coach, nor about what the coach can do alone. We’re doing everything in agreement with the management of Panathinaikos and it will certainly be a very strong team, but I can’t name names now. In two or three weeks , the transfers will start happening,” Ataman added.

PAO has been waiting for better days for more than 10 years. More precisely, since the departure of Željko Obradović, with whom he won five of his six European championship titles. “Nothing is guaranteed in sports, but as you know, if I managed to lay new foundations in Siena, Besiktas, Galatasaray and Ephesus, now I am facing a new challenge. I will try to achieve it with Panathinaikos as well,” Ataman said.