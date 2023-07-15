Dante Exum signed for Dallas Mavericks | Sport

Dante Exum is officially a new Dallas basketball player.

Dante Exum is officially a new Dallas basketball player. The former Partizan player officially signed the contract with the NBA team. Next season, together with Luka Doncic and Kajri Irving, they will attack the title held by Denver and Nikola Jokic. After seven seasons in America and moving to Europe, he is now back where he wanted to be.

He was selected by Utah with the fifth pick in the 2014 draft and spent five seasons there. Then he went to Cleveland and after two seasons at the club he decided to come to Europe and signed for Barcelona. He decided not to stay in Spain, but signed for Partizan on July 10 and was one of Željko Obradović’s players. He averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per match in the Euroleague.

After winning the title in the regional competition with black and white, he found out that he was going to become a father and that he was going to have a girl. Unfortunately, not long after that good news, a tragic one arrived. His father Cecil Exum passed away.

This is probably the main reason why the Mavs waited to announce the signing, since the club could officially confirm it on July 6…



