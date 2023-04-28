Dante Exum’s injury in the fight at Real Partizan | Sports

Partizan’s doctor Moma Jakovljević on Dante Exum’s injury

Izvor: Tweet/BasketNews/Screenshot

“It’s a serious physical injury. So far, the tendon of his toe has broken, we’ll see if he broke it in Belgrade. So far, only his finger was injured and his mouth was bloody from a tooth injury. This is how Jabusele threw him with a judo move, that’s for prison, for life suspension. As Jabusele threw him, Ekzum could have broken his spine, seriously injured his head and ended his career. This was terrible. I have never seen this in my life,” said Jakovljević.

Exum left the match on crutches and Željko Obradović he did not want to give a definitive forecast, because for more information it is necessary that the Australian in Belgrade be recorded. Dante is certainly very shaken, and if everything is OK with him, he could apply for the match on Tuesday, in which black and white will have the first match-ball for placement in the Final Four. And, any story about that game will have to wait until after Friday and yes The Euroleague will issue definitive sanctions by midnight at the latest for the participants of the brutal fight in the Vizink Center. Look how she looked.