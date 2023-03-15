A picture of Dara Ladybug appeared on social networks, which you did not have the opportunity to see live

The singer Dara Bubamara, who paid a substantial amount of money, allegedly as much as 45,000 euros, to change her appearance in a plastic surgeon’s office, has been the target of calls for using a beautification program on social networks for months.

Although pictures and videos from her performances, which show the singer “live”, were often published in the public, everyone was waiting for Ognjen Amidžić’s show, in which Dara gave an interview about her appearance, but also quarrels with her colleagues.

Viewers were able to see how her red, PVC costume fits, but now a video has surfaced on TikTok showing her profile view, simply titled “je*iga, Daro”…

