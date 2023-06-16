Dara Bubamara song Geto glamor written for Teodora Džehverović | Entertainment

Domestic media reports that the song “Ghetto Glamur” was originally intended for Teodora Džehverović.

A few days ago, the singer Dara Bubamara presented to the audience her new song “Ghetto Glamur”, which she says is autobiographical, and that she has no doubts that it will be a real hit.

The song was composed by Stefan Đurić Rasta, and the singer pointed out that she was delighted when Rasta sent her the song and that she recorded it in the studio in an hour, as well as that the track was completely inspired by her upbringing in a working-class family in Novi Sad, a successful career, and the glamor in which he lives now.

However, now there are speculations that this track was actually written for Teodora Džehverović. How Courier states, the song “Geto glamour” was first offered by Rasta to Teodora, who also recorded a demo version. However, at that moment she liked the song “Polumesec” more, which quickly became a hit, while she gave up on this one.

It then stood for a while in a drawer, to be used later He offered Rasta to Dara, who was delighted with the lyrics and melody, and immediately bought and recorded it.

This is how she premiered it in the show “Amidži Show”:



