Dara Bubamara regularly publishes photos from her vacation in Brazil.

Source: Instagram/DaraBubamara

A few days ago, Dara Ladybug packed her bags and traveled to Brazil, where she will spend the next few days enjoying the charms and beauty of Rio de Janeiro.

Immediately after her arrival, the singer treated her followers to nude photos in a bikini, and it was reported that she had allocated 25,000 euros for this trip. She chose the most expensive hotel, brought her associates, and paid 6,000 euros for plane tickets alone. Dara is enjoying this trip as much as possible, and her companions are once again enjoying the photos in the swimming pool.

This time the singer was relaxing by the hotel pool. Dara was wearing a blue bikini with green edges, and she posed with a drink in her hands. There was no end in sight to the comments, and in addition to numerous compliments, many wrote that she knows how to enjoy herself.

