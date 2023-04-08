Singer Dara Bubamara caused a stir with her first photos from Rio
The singer Dara Bubamara, who revealed to her followers on Instagram that she was going on vacation to Brazil with a glass of champagne in first class, published the first pictures and shots from the beach.
After numerous calls about her appearance – both on Instagram and live, Dara decided to wrap her curves in a tiny, black bikini, from which she was literally overflowing!
While walking on the beach, she zoomed in on her “weeks”, and then posted a couple of photos showing how she looks in the smallest panties she’s ever seen.
See pictures from Rio:
See description
Dara Ladybug on vacation in Brazil: “everything is bubbling” from the miniature bikini (PHOTO)
See also how she looked in Ognjena Amidžić’s show:
(WORLD)