by admin
Dara Ladybug pictures from the beach | Fun

Singer Dara Bubamara caused a stir with her first photos from Rio

Source: Instagram/ darabubamara_official

The singer Dara Bubamara, who revealed to her followers on Instagram that she was going on vacation to Brazil with a glass of champagne in first class, published the first pictures and shots from the beach.

After numerous calls about her appearance – both on Instagram and live, Dara decided to wrap her curves in a tiny, black bikini, from which she was literally overflowing!

While walking on the beach, she zoomed in on her “weeks”, and then posted a couple of photos showing how she looks in the smallest panties she’s ever seen.

See pictures from Rio:

See also how she looked in Ognjena Amidžić’s show:

Source: TikTok/un_po_2

(WORLD)

See also  Climate Change: Nearly 50 countries responded to the IPCC report, saying: "We are on the brink of extinction"-BBC News

