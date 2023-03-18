Dara Ladybug has a long career behind her, and as she herself admitted, she earned millions, which she invested wisely.

In addition to the luxurious duplex of 130 square meters in Dedinje, Dara Bubamara owns real estate in Spain, as well as an apartment in Novi Sad of even 170 square meters, which she paid 200,000 euros, and her ex-husband Milan Kesić helped her with that. The singer’s neighbors recently revealed that they don’t often see her in her apartment in Novi Sad, but also how she behaves when the cameras are off, as well as whether she is stingy with tips.

The singer, who is known for bragging about her luxurious life on social networks, has published a snapshot from her extravagant home many times, and every detail has attracted attention. ONa large living room with modern furniture, it fits fantastically with a crystal chandelier and a white stylish table and chairs. White walls, white furniture, armchairs and carpets exude luxury. And the bedroom is huge, and in the middle is a large double bed, and it is all in aristocratic white.

Dara didn’t always enjoy luskuza and wasn’t able to brag like she does now. The singer never hid that her biggest support while building her career was her family. Mother Milica was a server in a hospital, father Pero was a driver in public transport. Although they could not afford them much, the singer is grateful to them for leading them on the right path.

DARA BUBAMARA REALLY LIKES TO SHOW OFF: She filmed every inch of an ELITE apartment in Novi Sad, and you just have to see the VIEW! (VIDEO)

Apart from spending money on expensive clothes, she likes fast and expensive cars, so she drove expensive machines like a Porsche, a Range Rover Sport, which allegedly cost as much as 110,000 euros…



The singer does not skimp on her son either and pays 5,000 euros per year for his education in a private school. The fact that it is a very luxurious school also shows that it has tennis, basketball and football fields. In addition, it contains a hall for maintaining physical activities, a special kitchen, classrooms with the latest equipment, as well as a private doctor within the school. Breakfast, fruit snack, lunch, sweet snack are also included in this price. The school has four child-friendly menus, and one of them includes the Russian national dish borscht and fruit juice for lunch.