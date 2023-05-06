Daria Stanojević is expecting her third child Fun

Daria Stanojević participated in the reality show “Farm”, and after that she devoted herself to family life and now announced that she is expecting her third child.

Izvor: Instagram/d_a_r_i_a__official

Daria Stanojević retired from public life, and the public remembers her well for participating in the reality show “Farm” in 2013after which she dedicated herself to her family and now comes the good news that the singershe is expecting her third child.

As she revealed, she and her husband will have a baby girland although she is not in public, she regularly posts photos from her private life on Instagram.

Daria and her husband Spasoja already have two sons – she had the first in 2016, and now a little princess will join the family, which made them particularly happy. After getting married completely withdrew from the show and devoted herself to family lifeand many comment that it hasn’t changed much in these ten years.

See how the singer looks today:

