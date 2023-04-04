Russian authorities have officially charged Daria Trepova with terrorism, the 26-year-old woman arrested on Monday because she was held responsible for Sunday’s explosion in a St. Petersburg bar. The bombing killed famed “military blogger” Vladlen Tatarsky, a pro-Putin propagandist and strong supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee accuses Trepova of having committed “a terrorist act planned by an organized group and causing an intentional death”. According to the reconstruction of the Russian police, the woman handed over to Tatarsky, pseudonym of Maksim Fomin, a statuette which would later explode: Russian televisions also showed a new video in which Tatarsky takes the golden statuette out of a box. Soon after, the explosion occurs. The Russian counter-terrorism division claims that Trepova carried out a plan studied by the Ukrainian secret services, with the help of members of the group of dissident Alexei Navalny, Putin’s main opponent in prison since January 2021. The group has denied any involvement, while Russian newspapers write that Daria Trepova, who was arrested at her home one day after the attack, defended herself by saying that she had been used and that she did not know about the explosive. Tatarsky was a very critical blogger on war management by the Russian military leaders, often defined as “incompetent”: according to some international observers, his murder may have also been commissioned by internal rivals.