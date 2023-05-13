Darija Kisić about the boy who committed the school massacre | Info

Darija Kisić, Minister for Family Care and Demography, spoke about the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school.

Darija Kisić, Minister for Family Care and Demography, speaking on Prva TV about the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school and the boy (13) who killed nine people and wounded seven. The public is worried that the boy may soon be released, and the minister added that the state will do everything to make citizens feel safe in the state where they live.

“This is a shock for all of us, great sadness and pain, in this post-shock state, a whole series of completely logical questions arise. All the parents’ requests are well-founded, we very openly and clearly said, talking to them, that this examination and expert examination will last longer , will require international expertise. Not even the great experts we spoke with have encountered such a crime and it requires a great analysis,” said the Minister for Family Care on Prva Tv.

When asked by the presenter if it is true that the boy is completely calm and cool-headed, and that he is only interested in when he will go outside, Kisić replied that this is not true:

“This is all misinformation and speculation, the boy is in isolation in a health facility where various assessments are carried out. It is a specific psychological profile, which the world does not often encounter. The examination will take longer,” said Kisić and added:

“The day after the crime, on official duty, they went to the apartment where he lives with his mother and sister, where the mother was told that she should give her consent for the boy’s treatment and stay in the institution, which she did.. Now everyone is asking if he has any remorse, but what is important for people to know is that the boy is in isolation and for a long period of time, different types of evaluations will be done. All media headlines are misinformation,” she added.

“Psychologists have never encountered such a challenge, everything will be done to make everyone feel that they live in a country that is safe and secure. We have never had anything like this when it comes to the health or justice system, all circumstances will be reviewed after an expert assessment, which it certainly won’t be a short period,” the minister concluded.

