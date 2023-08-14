Home » Dark green color an walls trend | Magazine
World

by admin
See how best to fit green walls with your interior!

The color green seems to never go out of fashion, at least when it comes to the interior of your home. Not only does it exude freshness and “relax” the eyes, the green color goes well with numerous textures and other colors.

Green emphasizes tidiness, cleanliness, and is therefore considered ideal for the space where the fluctuation of people is the greatest and the space where things are put away. The interior designers decided to prove during the year 2023 how green in all its shades is suitable for enjoyment, how positively it affects us psychologically.

So, whatever shade of green you choose, you won’t go wrong. A deep and slightly darker shade like emerald green connects us with nature, provides a certain amount of peace to the space and is therefore recommended for the bedroom.

It is enough just to paint the main wall in the bedroom and you will bring a new freshness to it. The others can be white or you can additionally decorate them with non-obtrusive wallpaper.

The dark, dark green shade is recommended for business premises but also for the corridor inside the home because it gives a certain amount of seriousness and orderliness to the space. Also, a gentle green color, more precisely the color of mint, has been popular for years, and it fits perfectly with the bathroom.

