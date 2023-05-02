Darko Lazić and Zlata Petrović anecdote with alcohol at the wedding | Fun

Zlata Petrović told an anecdote with Darko Lazić when they did a Roma wedding together and when the singer revealed a big “secret” to him.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

“I love my Darkić a lot, a very good boy. When I go out to have fun, I like to drink a lot. I drink whatever, I don’t choose at all. But when I work, I don’t lick a drop. When Darko and I worked together for the first time at a Roma wedding, he poured himself some alcohol and began to pour me too. I told him:No, no, I don’t drink‘”, said Zlata Petrović, who then surprised Darko with that answer.

“‘Come on, Zlajka, what are you talking about, whenever I see you, you’re dead drunk!‘ I told him that he was seeing me when I’m a guest at parties and it’s true that I like to drink then. But when I work, I don’t drink a drop. He couldn’t believe it. He was really surprised. And when I’m having a good time, I really don’t drink, only when I’m sick or when I have to work tomorrow, because the day after I always feel like calling an ambulance because I’m not feeling well,” Zlata said honestly with a smile.

