Darko Lazić spoke from his hospital bed and revealed what problems he was facing.

According to reports, the singer had to rest strictly in order to avoid complications, which he did not comply with, so he started bleeding and had to go to the hospital again. In his advertising, Darko was visibly pale and exhausted, while his fiancee Katarina kept him company. He moaned in pain, and many fans were very worried about his condition.

“I have to be here until the bleeding stops. I can’t get up. I’ll be fine, I hope, everything will be okay. I was a little restless, the doctors did everything well,” said Darko.

Let’s remind you that Darko Lazić, in his desire to look perfect, recently underwent a skin tightening operation, after he lost more than a hundred kilograms after a stomach reduction operation, which at one time barely left him alive.

