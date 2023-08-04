Home » Darko Lazić in a towel burst into the frame of the fiance | Entertainment
Darko Lazić in a towel burst into the frame of the fiance | Entertainment

Darko Lazić in a towel burst into the frame of the fiance

Darko Lazić and his wife Katarina published photos from the hotel room, and the singer’s nude edition surprised everyone.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

Singer Darko Lazić does not hide how happy he is in love with Katarina, with whom he had fun even in his younger days, and the popular couple is very active on the networks, where they regularly publish their moments together.

Katarina and Darko will say the fateful “yes” to each other on August 30, and the preparations for the big wedding are coming to an end. There is no end to their joy and excitement, and the singer’s fiancee surprised everyone with a new, intimate video from the bedroom, where she caught Lazić, who at that moment was coming out of the toilet, covered only with a towel.

She was trying to take a selfie in the mirror, and Darko surprised her and left the toilet, freshly showered. When she saw him, she smiled, and he was not uncomfortable at all, but continued to her and began to kiss her.

Source: Instagram/darkolazicofficial

Let’s remind you that Darko Lazić recently held the promotion of his new album and on that occasion gathered many famous faces:


POSING IN FRONT OF THE MIRROR, THE SINGER RUNS INTO IT! Shock photo of Lazić and his chosen one – footage from the HOTEL ROOM surfaced!

Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

BONUS VIDEO:

PAID €50 TO SING ON PLAYBACK? Darko Lazić told DJ to "open his mouth" instead of singing live, and THIS IS THE REASON

Source: courier television

