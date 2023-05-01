Darko Lazić wife Katarina about his ex-girlfriends | Entertainment

Darko Lazić’s wife commented on his exes.

Katarina and the singer have known each other since childhood, and in their younger years they were already in a relationship once. Known as someone who often changes girlfriends, Darko has repeatedly pointed out that he is currently the most in love, and followers on Instagram have just now asked Kaca a question about them. She answered the questions that were sent to her and honestly answered the one about Lazić’s former loves.

“Darko’s most beautiful ex? Ana to me,” it read.

“I find all his exes beautiful, I can’t decide on one”she wrote.

Look at Darko and Kaća:

