Darko Lazić’s mother, Branka, says that she rarely hears from her son and that she didn’t even know he was going to have an operation, and she blames his wife Katarina for everything, with whom she has no contact.

Source: ATA Images/ Amir Hamzagic

“I don’t know what’s wrong with my son, nor where he is, nor how he is after this new operation. He hasn’t said anything to me for months, and he hasn’t contacted me for days. He didn’t need this operation. He lost weight and trained, he’s great looked… What kind of black operations? I was very upset by all this, I have been under a lot of stress since I heard it. I was also sick. He didn’t tell me anything about it, I saw that in the newspaper,” Branka told za Courierthen commented on her new sister-in-law Katarina.



“I have no contact with Katarina.She must have talked him into it, it’s all her butter. It affects him badly, but who asks me anything anymore? Darko listens to her blindly as if he has no brain of his own. Everything I learn about my son, I learn from the newspaper. He forgot the house and all of us. So what do I have to say nice about her, when she also forbade Darka to invite us to the wedding? You told me that they got married. I also heard that he said yes they don’t care what we think about her and that we don’t live with them. If he was smart, he wouldn’t say that. As a mother, it’s hard for me to listen. It’s all because of Katarina, but he’s not the little one… I guess he will come to his senses one day after everything he’s been through in his life,” said Branka Lazić, the singer’s mother, furiously.

