Darko Lazić’s son Aleksej came to visit him in the hospital Entertainment

Darko Lazić was hospitalized again, and now his son Aleksej visited him in the hospital.

Izvor: Instagram/darkolazicofficial/printscreen

Darko Lazić had an emergency operation a few days ago. Just a few hours after he was a guest on the show on Pink, he posted pictures from his hospital bed.

After the first operation to remove skin lice, the singer faced complications, and after a short recovery, his condition worsened again. Darko is now back in the hospital, while his wife Katarina takes care of him. However, during the day he had a special visit – Alexey’s son.

Little Alexei immediately ran to his dad, and Darko put a smile on his face when he saw him. This was a very emotional moment for both Darko and his son, and the recording of the meeting was published by Kaća.

