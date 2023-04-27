Home » Darko Lazić’s son Aleksej came to visit him in the hospital Entertainment
Darko Lazić's son Aleksej came to visit him in the hospital Entertainment

Darko Lazić’s son Aleksej came to visit him in the hospital Entertainment

Darko Lazić was hospitalized again, and now his son Aleksej visited him in the hospital.

Izvor: Instagram/darkolazicofficial/printscreen

Darko Lazić had an emergency operation a few days ago. Just a few hours after he was a guest on the show on Pink, he posted pictures from his hospital bed.

After the first operation to remove skin lice, the singer faced complications, and after a short recovery, his condition worsened again. Darko is now back in the hospital, while his wife Katarina takes care of him. However, during the day he had a special visit – Alexey’s son.

Little Alexei immediately ran to his dad, and Darko put a smile on his face when he saw him. This was a very emotional moment for both Darko and his son, and the recording of the meeting was published by Kaća.

