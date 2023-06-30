darko milicic djokovic and jokic to talk about kosovo | Sports

Serbian basketball player Darko Miličić appealed to the two most successful Serbian athletes to talk more about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija in the future.

The famous Serbian basketball player Darko Miličić was a guest on the show “Sportlajt” at Sportklub where he spoke on numerous topics, and touched upon the influence of the greatest Serbian athletes in the world. At the moment, Serbia has the best basketball player in the world in Nikola Jokić, as well as the greatest tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic, and Miličić believes that they could use their influence and make the world better acquainted with the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.

“Sportsmen should advertise on social issues. Especially people with influence, to advertise on topics that are realistic. I would like Nikola Jokić and Novak Djokovic to advertise on Kosovo and Metohija. Kosovo is Serbia and it will be like that forever, that is a holy Serbian land. When people of global influence say, there will be those who will want to listen and understand what is happening there. Everyone looks as if they will hold a grudge against someone? We are not stealing Bucharest and Budapest, but we are talking about the holy Serbian land.”said Darko Miličić and referred to the situation at Roland Garros when Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is Serbia”.

“Now Djokovic wrote and everyone jumped on him. Novak is a Serb, and the problem is that they know little about history, and if they did, they wouldn’t mention him in that context and would be ashamed of their words. A man talks about the truth, but apparently it it does not exist and is only valid as the powerful think. Kudos to Novak and it should be heard more. The voice of athletes goes the farthest and they are the most positive.”



“NOVAK AND JOKIĆ NEED TO TALK ABOUT KOSOVO!” Darko Miličić: We are not stealing Bucharest, we are talking about the HOLY LAND OF SERBIA!

Darko Miličić also said that he has noticed a change in Novak Djokovic lately

: “Going with that option to answer to everyone… Here is Novak Djokovic. He tried the west and the west, that’s what sport imposed on him, but he saw after everything what the west is. They turned their backs on him. After the first disagreement about the corona, when he refused to listen to something, there were immediate problems”emphasized the former Serbian basketball player.

