Darko Miličić on Željko Obradović and Bogdan Bogdanović | Sports

Serbian basketball player Darko Miličić watched the final series of the ABA league between Crvena zvezda and Partizan and touched upon the future of our basketball.

The famous Serbian basketball player Darko Miličić was a guest on “Sport Klub” television, where he talked about Nikola Jokić and Novak Djokovic, while also touching on the state of domestic basketball. He pointed out that he followed the final series of the ABA League between Crvena zvezda and Partizan, as well as that he watched the “eternal” in the Euroleague, and it bothered him that the coaches of the two teams – Željko Obradović and Duško Ivanović – they didn’t give young basketball players a better chance.

“I heard the story that when Željko Obradović came, he said that he would affirm the domestic Serbian players. Let’s be clear, I am not against foreign players, I was also a foreigner in the USA, but it is unbelievable to me that so many opportunities were presented to Zvezda and Partizan – the Euroleague, the ABA League – to let the juniors play. You could have let him into the fire to feel the atmosphere. It’s just not clear to me, if you’re not in the TOP8, it’s like you didn’t do anything?”asked Darko Miličić, who fears that such things could affect the Serbian national team itself.

The Serbian national basketball team will participate in the World Championship at the end of August and the beginning of September, and Miličić believes that the “eagles” will be better than at the European Championship, where they were already eliminated in the first knockout round. The reason is that he believes that Bogdanović as captain will be the leader of the team.



“With all due respect to Nikola and all that he has done so far and is yet to do, for me Bogdan Bogdanović is the main player for our national team. For me, the national team without him is not what it is. Bogdan, in addition to being a great player, also carries that emotion. I’m not saying anything about Jokić, but… What Bogdanović is wearing, but when I watched it on television, I saw that it was a tie and the national team is not the same without him. I also adore Micić, Jokić, there are still plenty of quality players, but Bogdan is a leader and carries the team. No matter if he scores 10 or 20, he carries weight and seriousness in competitions.” Miličić said.

As for the atmosphere in the national team, Miličić has no doubt that it is at the level: “As far as I’ve asked, they function quite well. They’re all good guys and people. Whoever responds, we have quality players and I’m really happy that Bogdan will play. I hope that Jokić will also respond, and even if bude Micić – a situation is opening up for us to get out of the darkness we are in. I hope that KSS will start an upward trajectory on the wings of that success, so from the younger categories to the senior ones we will talk about successes”.

