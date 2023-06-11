Darko Rajaković, coach of Toronto in the NBA league | Sport

Coach Darko Rajaković, a native of Čačan, took over the Toronto Raptors and will become the second Serbian on the bench of an NBA team, after Igor Kokoškov.

Source: Profimedia

Serbia has had the best player in the NBA for years, and the latest news from the USA says that the “professional” is at a premium! Serbian Darko Rajaković (44) will be the new coach of the Toronto Raptors in the strongest basketball league in the world, Adrian Vojnarovski reported. One of the most influential sports journalists in the world, under the code exclusively, claims that all the details have been agreed and that Rajaković will take over the team that was the NBA champion a few years ago!

In recent weeks, the only representative of Canada in the NBA has been busy looking for a coach for the next period, and Rajaković very quickly arrived at the center of interest. He was one of the candidates they interviewed, and in the end they decided on him as a long-term solution on the bench of the Raptors! They managed to agree on cooperation with him, although Memphis was also interested in Rajaković in the previous period!

ESPN Sources: The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to hire Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as the franchise’s next coach.pic.twitter.com/AEPu64p2F2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn)June 10, 2023

Rajaković has been in the coaching staff since 1996, and in Serbia he worked as a coach in the younger categories of Borac Čačan and Crvena zvezda. Already in 2009, he moved to the USA, and since 2014 he has been in the NBA league, where he was an assistant in the coaching staffs of Oklahoma, Phoenix and Memphis. From time to time, he led the matches of those teams on his own, and next season he will have the opportunity to do it “on a daily basis”.